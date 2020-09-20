Home >News >India >1,865 more test positive for covid-19 in Rajasthan, tally rises over 1 lakh
1 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2020, 07:25 PM IST PTI

Fourteen more people died of coronavirus in Rajasthan on Sunday, raising the death toll to 1,336, while 1,865 fresh cases pushed the infection count in the state to 1,14,989

RAJASTHAN : Fourteen more people died of coronavirus in Rajasthan on Sunday, raising the death toll to 1,336, while 1,865 fresh cases pushed the infection count in the state to 1,14,989.

Two COVID-19 patients died in Jaipur, while one death each was reported in Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Karauli, Kota, Nagaur, Pali, Sirohi and Udaipur, according to official data.

The maximum of the fresh cases on Sunday were reported from Jaipur, where 328 persons tested positive for the virus.

Other cases were reported in Ajmer (101), Alwar (114), Banswara (26), Baran (10), Barmer (14), Bharatpur (37), Bhilwara (104), Bikaner (58), Bundi (22), Chittorgarh (29), Churu (30) and Dausa (22).

Dholpur reported 20 cases, Dungarpur (17), Ganganagar (29), Hanumangarh (34), Jaisalmer (10), Jalore (4), Jhalawar (21), Jhunjhunu (31), Jodhpur (301), Karauli (10), Kota (62), Nagaur (42), Pali (125), Pratapgarh (6), Rajsamand (11), Sawaimadhopur (11), Sikar (39), Sirohi (16), Tonk (41) and Udaipur (140).

A total of 95,469 patients have recovered from COVID-19 so far.

The number of active cases in the state as of now is 18,184, as per the data.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

