Home >News >India >1,865 more test positive for covid-19 in Rajasthan, tally rises over 1 lakh
Health workers wait to collects blood from plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19 at medical camp in Mumbai, Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 23, 2020. Nearly 60% of COVID-19 deaths in the country have been reported from the three worst-hit states of Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

1,865 more test positive for covid-19 in Rajasthan, tally rises over 1 lakh

1 min read . 07:25 PM IST PTI

Fourteen more people died of coronavirus in Rajasthan on Sunday, raising the death toll to 1,336, while 1,865 fresh cases pushed the infection count in the state to 1,14,989

Two COVID-19 patients died in Jaipur, while one death each was reported in Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Karauli, Kota, Nagaur, Pali, Sirohi and Udaipur, according to official data.

The maximum of the fresh cases on Sunday were reported from Jaipur, where 328 persons tested positive for the virus.

Other cases were reported in Ajmer (101), Alwar (114), Banswara (26), Baran (10), Barmer (14), Bharatpur (37), Bhilwara (104), Bikaner (58), Bundi (22), Chittorgarh (29), Churu (30) and Dausa (22).

Dholpur reported 20 cases, Dungarpur (17), Ganganagar (29), Hanumangarh (34), Jaisalmer (10), Jalore (4), Jhalawar (21), Jhunjhunu (31), Jodhpur (301), Karauli (10), Kota (62), Nagaur (42), Pali (125), Pratapgarh (6), Rajsamand (11), Sawaimadhopur (11), Sikar (39), Sirohi (16), Tonk (41) and Udaipur (140).

A total of 95,469 patients have recovered from COVID-19 so far.

The number of active cases in the state as of now is 18,184, as per the data.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.