India's coronavirus case count on Sunday evening rose to 26,917 , according to the latest numbers released by Union Health Ministry. Here are ten things you need to know about the extent of the outbreak of the pandemic.

1) The country witnessed jump in cases by 1,975 to 26,917, which is the second highest 24-hour jump after the 1,990 cases witnessed on Sunday morning.

2) The number of deaths rose by 47 to 826, which is the second highest 24-hour spike in death. The highest spike, of 49 deaths, was seen on Sunday morning.

3) Maharashtra continues to be the most affected state with 7,628 confirmed cases and 323 deaths.

4) Gujarat became the second Indian state to have more than 3,000 cases. Its case count currently stands at 3,071. The high Covid-19 mortality rate in Gujarat could be due to the dominance of the L-type strain of coronavirus, found to have been more prevalent in Wuhan in China, where the outbreak started, experts said.

The dominance of the more virulent L-type coronavirus strain as compared to the S-type one could be behind the high mortality rate in the state, which has reported 133 deaths so far. However, no research has been conducted to confirm this, they said.

A scientist at the state-run Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) said that the novel coronavirus used for genome sequencing recently conducted by it was found to contain the L-type strain.

5) Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh again emphasised on the scaling up of testing to detect Covid-19.

Gandhi in a tweet said "Experts agree that mass random testing is the key to beating corona. In India, a bottleneck is stopping us from scaling testing from the current 40,000 per day to 1 lakh tests a day, for which test kits are already in stock."

6) States which have reported less than 10 cases are - Tripura, Mizoram, Puducherry, Manipur, Goa and Arunanchal Pradesh.

7) Coronavirus cases around the world rose to 2.9 million and deaths have doubled since April 10 -- hitting nearly 203,000 people on Sunday -- with well over half of them in Europe, according to an AFP tally.

The daily toll in Western countries appeared to be levelling off and even falling, but fears abound in many places of a second surge after restrictions on movement are lifted.

8) Of the total cases, 20,177 are active cases, 5,913 people have recovered.

9)These high numbers come ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with chief ministers via video conference on Monday morning on the way ahead in the fight against the novel coronavirus, amid indications that the discussions could also focus on a graded exit from the ongoing lockdown.

This will be the third video conference of the prime minister with the chief ministers after the spread of the Covid-19 in the country.

10) Italy, the first European country to be hard-hit by the coronavirus, will allow some businesses to reopen as soon as this week while aiming to reopen manufacturing and construction from May 4, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said.

Conte gave the most detailed outline yet of plans to reopen the economy, in a newspaper interview published on Sunday ahead of the government's roadmap out of lockdown, which he said would be released no later than early this week.

Italy, hit hard by the virus weeks before other major Western countries, has been forced to serve as a model for how to fight it. It is being closely watched around the world as it takes its early steps to chart a path out of a strict lockdown it imposed in early March.

