1 Chinese anti-submarine helicopter, 3 warships detected near island: Taiwan

1 Chinese anti-submarine helicopter, 3 warships detected near island: Taiwan1 min read . 10:54 AM IST
- This development came shortly after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen held a meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles.
The Taiwanese defence ministry reported that it had detected a Chinese anti-submarine helicopter and three warships near the self-governed island on Thursday.
The Taiwanese defence ministry reported that it had detected a Chinese anti-submarine helicopter and three warships near the self-governed island on Thursday.
This development came shortly after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen held a meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles and noted that ‘democracy is under threat’.
This development came shortly after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen held a meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles and noted that ‘democracy is under threat’.
"1 PLA aircraft and 3 PLAN vessels around Taiwan were detected by 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. "Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond to these activities," Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said in a statement.
"1 PLA aircraft and 3 PLAN vessels around Taiwan were detected by 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. "Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond to these activities," Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said in a statement.
Following her visit to Guatemala and Belize, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen made a stopover in California, where she met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, according to a report by AFP.
Following her visit to Guatemala and Belize, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen made a stopover in California, where she met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, according to a report by AFP.
The meeting took place amidst growing tensions between Taiwan and China, as well as between the US and China. Taiwan currently has only 13 diplomatic allies, and Guatemala and Belize are among them.
The meeting took place amidst growing tensions between Taiwan and China, as well as between the US and China. Taiwan currently has only 13 diplomatic allies, and Guatemala and Belize are among them.
The Chinese side's action deliberately escalates cross-strait tensions," the MAC said.
The Chinese side's action deliberately escalates cross-strait tensions," the MAC said.
"It is a clear violation of the cross-strait shipping agreement and maritime practice which will have a serious adverse impact on the normal traffic between the two sides."
"It is a clear violation of the cross-strait shipping agreement and maritime practice which will have a serious adverse impact on the normal traffic between the two sides."
Meanwhile, China will take resolute and effective measures to safeguard national sovereignty, the Chinese foreign ministry said while condemning the high-level US meeting between Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, China will take resolute and effective measures to safeguard national sovereignty, the Chinese foreign ministry said while condemning the high-level US meeting between Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California on Wednesday.
Over the years, the United States has obdurately attempted to contain China by exploiting the Taiwan question and betraying its commitments, ANI reported.
Over the years, the United States has obdurately attempted to contain China by exploiting the Taiwan question and betraying its commitments, ANI reported.
(With media inputs)
(With media inputs)