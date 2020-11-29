1 crore sample tests done in AP; caseload below 10,000 after nearly 5 months

State topper East Godavari district reported less than 50 fresh cases on Sunday for the first time in four months. It also saw 2,755 recoveries in a day, taking down the active caseload to 1,190 from 3,945. East Godavari's COVID-19 chart now showed 1,22,246 total positives, 1,20,420 recoveries and 636 deaths. Now, only Guntur (1,301) and Krishna (1,387) districts have active cases in four digits, along with East Godavari, while the remaining ten districts have less than 1,000 each. In fact, three districts have less than 200 active cases each.