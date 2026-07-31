1 dead, another injured in terror attack in J&K's Kulgam; terrorists target non-local labourers

A labourer from Chhattisgarh was killed and another from the same state was injured in a terrorist attack at a brick kiln in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday, officials said.

The assailants targeted the labourers at the brick kiln in the Kelam area of the south Kashmir district late in the evening.

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Officials stated that two labourers were injured in the attack, and one of them succumbed to his injuries before he could be transported to a hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Ratray (24), and the injured labourer is Bopinder (28), both hailing from Chhattisgarh.

Bopinder was first taken to GMC Anantnag and later referred to SKIMS Hospital in Soura, officials added.

The attack follows closely on the heels of another incident less than ten days ago, in which terrorists shot and killed a police officer in Anantnag town.

Before this, two labourers were killed here in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir in 2024.

On February 7, 2024, two non-local workers from Punjab, Amritpal Singh and Rohit Masih, were shot dead by a terrorist in the Shaheed Gunj area of Srinagar.

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