1 dies as massive fire breaks out in Mumbai's Ghatkopar1 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2022, 04:09 PM IST
Fire broke out near Parekh Hospital in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Saturday afternoon
A massive fire was reported at Juno's Pizza restaurant located in the Vishwas building in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Saturday afternoon. The hazard is being said to have occurred near Parekh Hospital. Eight fire tenders reached the location to control the blazing fire.