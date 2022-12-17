Home / News / India /  1 dies as massive fire breaks out in Mumbai's Ghatkopar

A massive fire was reported at Juno's Pizza restaurant located in the Vishwas building in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Saturday afternoon. The hazard is being said to have occurred near Parekh Hospital. Eight fire tenders reached the location to control the blazing fire.

According to new agency ANI, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed that 3 people injured during the incident were brought to Rajawadi Hospital. One of them, identified as Qurshi Dedhia, was declared brought dead.

A video shared by ANI earlier showed massive clouds of smoke rising towards sky.

ANI also informed that 22 patients of Parekh Hospital were shifted to another hospital citing breathing difficulties due the severity of the incident and excessive smoke in the air.

Another tweet by ANI read, “Mumbai | 22 patients admitted to Parakh Hospital being shifted to another hospital after they complained of difficulty in breathing due to a fire incident in Juno's Pizza restaurant located in the nearby Vishwas building: Mumbai Fire Service/"

(With inputs from ANI)

