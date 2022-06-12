1 in 3 Covid-19 patients will feel severe body aches. All you need to know

Patients infected with Covid-19 have reported that the body ache they endure due to Covid-19 feels like a dull muscle pain and might restrict their mobility
While India battles another surge of coronavirus infections, fueled by several states reporting a fourth wave like number of daily new coronavirus cases, there are symptoms that have emerged out of empirical documentation and understanding.
The Covid curbs and mandatory mask rule has been lifted from every state and simultaneously the Covid cases have also started to surge.
As the virus continues to mutate and affecting people, so does the symptoms noted in patients.
Common respiratory signs like those of common cold, flu have been widely discussed and documented. A recent report has revealed three studies reporting diabetic patients being four times more susceptible to developing Covid than others.
In several places doctors have also noted cases of Brain Fog due to Coronavirus infection. Brain fog is characterized by confusion, forgetfulness, and a lack of focus and mental clarity.
Covid might seem like a respiratory disease at the initial stage, but it might affect our body more severely. In these two-and-a-half-year, we realised that the virus can affect our lungs, heart, kidney, digestive system and even our brain.
Covid-19 has also reportedly caused muscle and body pain in several patients. About 1 out of 3 people infected with Covid-19 report body aches as a symptom, according to research. A report from the World Health Organization analyzed nearly 56,000 cases of Covid-19 in China and found that nearly 15% of patients experienced muscle aches and pains. It was found to be more common than a sore throat (13.9%), headache (13.6%), and chills (11.4%).
Patients infected with Covid-19 have reported that the body ache they endure due to Covid-19 feels like a dull muscle pain and might restrict their mobility. It also negatively affects their energy.
Places where pain occurs
The body and muscle pain may typically affect shoulders, lower back, or legs. Body aches due to Covid-19 typically occur with other symptoms, such as headaches and tiredness.
How to understand Covid-19 body, muscle pain
Muscle pain associated with Covid-19 can be felt with movements of the muscle or while touching the muscle.
Experts have suggested that pain caused by SARS-CoV-2 tends to be more generalised, as opposed to pain from workout or injury which tends to be localised.
How long does Covid pain affect?
According to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study, body aches are an early symptom of Covid-19 and can last for 2 to 5 days. In people aged over 35 years, they are more likely to last for up to 7 to 8 days. The study also suggests that around 1 in 3 people with Covid-19 will experience body aches.
This symptom is more common in those aged 16–65 years than in children or older adults. Unfortunately, body pain due to coronavirus can sometimes last much longer and is commonly reported in people dealing with long Covid-19.
How does the body ache manifest
Coronavirus can cause body pain through inflammation in the body.
The viruses trigger an inflammatory response from the body’s immune system. This inflammation involves a series of complex processes that the body uses to fight infections and other irritants in the body.
However, it can cause some side effects – such as pain, swelling and difficulty in moving. It can also lead to fever and tiredness. Muscle pain resulting from Covid-19 is also caused by damage to the muscle fibers from the virus.
Remedy
If you are suffering from body aches and suspect it could be due to Covid-19, you should get yourself tested, irrespective of your vaccination status. You should also self-isolate at home and monitor yourself for other symptoms, such as fever and sore throat. It is important to take ample rest and stay hydrated. Do mild stretches several times during the day and eat a healthy, nutritious and balanced diet. Consult your doctor for appropriate medication if required.
