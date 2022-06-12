1 in 3 Covid-19 patients will feel severe body aches. All you need to know

If you are suffering from body aches and suspect it could be due to Covid-19, you should get yourself tested, irrespective of your vaccination status. You should also self-isolate at home and monitor yourself for other symptoms, such as fever and sore throat. It is important to take ample rest and stay hydrated. Do mild stretches several times during the day and eat a healthy, nutritious and balanced diet. Consult your doctor for appropriate medication if required.