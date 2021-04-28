Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sanctioned the procurement of 1 Lakh Portable Oxygen Concentrators from the PM Cares Fund.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister to discuss the measures needed to improve Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) Supply for COVID management.

The prime minister instructed that these Oxygen Concentrators should be procured at the earliest and provided in states with high case burden. In addition to the earlier sanctioned 713 PSA plants under PM Cares Fund, 500 new Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants have been sanctioned under PM CARES Fund.

“The PSA plants will augment the supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen at hospitals in district headquarters and Tier 2 cities. These 500 PSA plants will be established with transfer of the indigenous technology developed by DRDO and CSIR to the domestic manufacturers," said the prime minister office in a statement.

“Establishing PSA plants and procurement of portable oxygen concentrators will greatly augment the supply of oxygen near the demand clusters, thereby addressing the current logistical challenges in transporting oxygen from plants to hospitals," it said.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (I/C) and Chemical & Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya also chaired a meeting to explore possibility of production of oxygen in their plants, with fertilizers companies of Public Sector, Private Sector as well as Co-Operative sector.

Mandaviya called upon the fertilizer companies to help the society during this pandemic time by reorienting their existing capacity of oxygen production and augmenting the supply of medical grade oxygen to the hospitals.

IFFCO is putting up an oxygen plant with capacity of 200 cubic meters per hour in its KALOL unit in Gujarat and their total capacity would be 33,000 cubic meters per day. GSFC made small modification in their plants and started supplying liquid oxygen. GNFC has also started supply of liquid oxygen for medical purpose after starting of air separation unit.

GSFS & GNFC has already started process to enhance their oxygen production capacities. The other fertilizer companies will set up medical plants in hospitals/plants at selected locations in the country through CSR funding.

Altogether it is expected that approximately 50 Metric Tons (MT) of medical oxygen per day can be made available for COVID patients by the fertilizer Plants. These steps will augment the medical grade oxygen supply to hospitals in the country in the coming days.

