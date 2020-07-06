1 million govt schoolchildren learn to do science experiments at home

A recent UNESCO report said the education of millions of children across 180 countries had been disrupted and the pandemic has laid bare the inequalities in learning. “The inequality among school children has been exposed like never before. While we discuss online education for urban children, we have missed the millions of children studying in government schools in India, who have little or no access to technology," said Ramji Raghavan, chairman of Agastya, which was set up in 1999 and won a Google Impact Award for its innovative schooling for rural children in 2013.