1 million RuPay JCB cards issued so far

In 2015, retail payments umbrella body National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and JCB International entered into a strategic partnership for acceptance of JCB card at all NPCI acceptance locations. In 2017, they operationalized acceptance of JCB payment cards at ATMs and point of sale (PoS) terminals in India. In 2019, NPCI and JCB International along with local banks, announced the launch of RuPay JCB Global Cards, for use at RuPay card accepting points in India and JCB card accepting points outside India. This was the first ever JCB brand card issued in India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}