1 new coronavirus case reported in Assam as of 5:00 PM - Apr 091 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2020, 08:45 PM IST
This brings total cases to 28, out of which 0 have recovered and none have passed away
ASSAM : 1 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 5:00 PM on Apr 09 in Assam, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Assam to 28. Among the total people infected as on date, 0 have recovered and none have passed away.
District-wise breakup is available for 26 of the total 28 cases reported in the state. Golaghat had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 9 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.
Assam's 28 cases put it at number 19 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1135, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Disclaimer: This story has been published from an AI feed without modifications to the text.
Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.