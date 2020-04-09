1 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 09 in Assam, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Assam to 28. Among the total people infected as on date, 0 have recovered and none have passed away.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Assam

District-wise breakup is available for 26 of the total 28 cases reported in the state. Golaghat had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 9 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Assam: District-wise tally

Assam's 28 cases put it at number 19 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1135, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India: State-wise tally

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

