BIHAR : 1 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 5:00 PM on Apr 09 in Bihar, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Bihar to 39. Among the total people infected as on date, 0 have recovered and 1 has passed away.

Bihar now has 39 total cases of Covid-19

District-wise breakup is available for 30 of the total 39 cases reported in the state. Munger had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 8 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

Munger had the highest number of cases with 8 confirmed cases at last available count.

9 districts in Bihar have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Bihar's 39 cases put it at number 17 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1135, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 1135 confirmed cases.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from an AI feed without modifications to the text.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.