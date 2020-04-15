1 new coronavirus case reported in Himachal Pradesh as of 5:00 PM - Apr 151 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2020, 05:29 PM IST
This brings total cases to 33, out of which 13 have recovered and 1 has passed away
HIMACHAL PRADESH : 1 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 5:00 PM on Apr 15 in Himachal Pradesh, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh to 33. Among the total people infected as on date, 13 have recovered and 1 has passed away.
District-wise breakup is available for 28 of the total 33 cases reported in the state. Sirmaur and Solan had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 7 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.
Himachal Pradesh's 33 cases put it at number 19 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 2687, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.