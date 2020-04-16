1 new coronavirus case reported in Kerala as of 8:00 AM - Apr 161 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2020, 08:56 AM IST
This brings total cases to 388, out of which 218 have recovered and 3 have passed away
KERALA : 1 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 16 in Kerala, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Kerala to 388. Among the total people infected as on date, 218 have recovered and 3 have passed away.
District-wise breakup is available for 357 of the total 388 cases reported in the state. Kasargod had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 155 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.
Kerala's 388 cases put it at number 10 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 2916, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.