UTTARAKHAND : 1 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 11 in Uttarakhand, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Uttarakhand to 68. Among the total people infected as on date, 46 have recovered and 1 has passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 46 of the total 68 cases reported in the state. Dehradun had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 24 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

6 districts in Uttarakhand have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Uttarakhand's 68 cases put it at number 21 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 22171, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

