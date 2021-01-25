1 trillion subsidy planned on fertilizers in next fiscal

One priority for the next fiscal is to extend the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme in the sector to farmers. At present, the scheme, which was rolled out as a pilot in 2017 and extended nationwide in 2018, transfers subsidy to manufacturers based on data captured in the point of sale (PoS) devices at the retail shop. Using sales data captured on a real-time basis for subsidy payment was an improvement over the previous system, which relied on the audited books of producers. In FY19, this had led to savings of about ₹10,000 crore, but it is hard to calculate the savings in subsequent years as factors such as fertilizer sales and price of natural gas used in urea production fluctuate, the official said