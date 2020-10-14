10,552 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra; 19,517 recover, 158 die

MUMBAI : Maharashtra reported 10,552 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which pushed its overall infection count to 15,54,389, while the death toll grew to 40,859 with 158fresh fatalities, a health department official said.

As many as 19,517 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, which took the number of recovered patients in the state to 13,16,769, he said.

Mumbai's coronavirus tally rises to 2,34,606 with 2,211 new cases; 48 fatalities take death toll to 9,552, stated city's civic body.

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 84.71 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.63 per cent, the official said.

There are 1,96,288 active cases in Maharashtra at present.

Of the 78,38,317 COVID-19 tests conducted in the state so far, 15,54,389 have tested positive and the positivity rate is 19.83 per cent, he said.

Currently, 23,80,957 people are in home quarantine and 23,176in institutional quarantine.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

