Home >News >India >10-bed portable hospital opened at NDRF campus in Ghaziabad
Ghaziabad: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan being explained through a dummy about the functioning of a newly inaugurated hospital constructed for Corps personnel and their families at 8th Bn Corps NDRF at Kamla Nehru Nagar, in Ghaziabad, Saturday, Aug 22, 2020. (PTI)
Ghaziabad: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan being explained through a dummy about the functioning of a newly inaugurated hospital constructed for Corps personnel and their families at 8th Bn Corps NDRF at Kamla Nehru Nagar, in Ghaziabad, Saturday, Aug 22, 2020. (PTI)

10-bed portable hospital opened at NDRF campus in Ghaziabad

1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2020, 04:37 PM IST PTI

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has inaugurated a 10-bed portable hospital at the National Disaster Response Force's 8th Battalion campus in Kamla Nehru Nagar

GHAZIABAD : Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has inaugurated a 10-bed portable hospital at the National Disaster Response Force's (NDRF) 8th Battalion campus in Kamla Nehru Nagar here, officials said on Sunday.

Battalion Commandant P K Srivastav told PTI that the hospital, which was opened by the minister on Saturday, is a joint venture of the CSIR-Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee in Uttarakhand and the NDRF.

The unique aspect of the facility is that the hospital infrastructure can be transported during any natural calamity to the place where it would be required. It has been designed in such a way that it can be easily dismantled and reassembled in short notice.

All the medical equipment has been designed and sponsored by CBRI while the NDRF has arranged the beds and testing machines.

The hospital will also provide an OPD facility besides equipment for blood pressure, ECG and defibrillator machines. Oxygen pipelines have also been fitted to every bed.

Keeping COVID-19 in view, an isolation ward along with quarantine facilities have also been earmarked with hand washing and sensor based sanitiser points.

To maintain the temperature, thermal insulators have also been used in the waterproof structure to ensure it can be fitted at any place and in any weather, Srivastav said.

Vardhan lauded the NDRF and their services during rescue operations in disaster-hit areas.

S N Pradhan, Director General of NDRF and CSIR DG Shekhar C Mande, who were present at the inauguration, planted saplings in the premises.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Doctors in PPE kits along with Covid-19 patients dance at Paderu Covid Hospital, in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Maha: Hospital's licence suspended for overcharging patients

2 min read . 04:24 PM IST
Noida: A medic collects a sample from a resident of Steller King Court society for COVID-19 test. (PTI)

COVID-19: Noida first in UP to cross 4,000 cases, Ghaziabad on brink

2 min read . 19 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout