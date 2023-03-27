10 big income tax rule changes from 1 April 2023 for taxpayers. Details here

1) New income tax regime to be default regime

Starting, 1 April 2023, the new income tax regime will act as the default tax regime. Tax assessors will still be able to choose from the prior regime. Salaried and pensioners: the new system's standard deduction for taxable income exceeding Rs.15.5 lakhs is ₹52,500. The government in Budget 2020-21 brought in an optional income tax regime, under which individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) were to be taxed at lower rates if they did not avail specified exemptions and deductions, like house rent allowance (HRA), interest on home loan, investments made under Section 80C, 80D and 80CCD. Under this, total income up to ₹2.5 lakh was tax exempt.