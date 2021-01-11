10 central trade unions decline to sit with Govt on labour codes

New Delhi: At least 10 central trade unions Monday said they have rejected to meet the union labour ministry authorities to discuss the rules of labour codes that are being framed before its implementation.

Demanding that the tripartite consultations must happen on a physical mode as the ministry is function full-fledged, and termed the attempt of the ministry as a non-serious exercise.

“Instead of taking our objections seriously, the government is trying to create a farce of tripartite consultations by setting up this kind of video conference when we know that the physical meetings of the government at various levels are taking place including the negotiations with the farmers as well as the election preparation rallies in various states etc," the 10 central trade unions said in a joint statement.

In a separate letter addressed to Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, the trade unions said: “We reiterate our stand and insist on physical meetings to discuss the draft rules. Till such time, we are constrained to dissociate ourselves from this exercise which serves no purpose other than creating a semblance of tripartism. We shall not attend the proposed video conference." Mint has seen a copy of the letter.

The union labour ministry had called a meeting with central unions on 12 Jan after a failed attempt in December. The ministry has called the meeting via video conference but unions believe that such a move is aimed at keeping them silent if they oppose any provision and that too whenever they wish by switching them off. This time, the framing of rules on the Code on Social Security, and Code on Occupational Health and Safety and Working Conditions were supposed to be discussed on Tuesday.

“The government has failed to take cognizance of our previous letter addressed on 22nd December demanding physical meetings for discussion on such a serious matter, which would have long lasting adverse impact on the lives of…crores workforce of our country, and the negation of collective bargaining as a core fundamental right of workers," they said in the joint statement.

A labour ministry official said that the government is open to tripartite consultations and want trade unions to join via video conference, but may formally comment tomorrow on the trade union issue. The official, who declined to be named, said, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), is likely to join the meeting. BMS is an affiliate of the RSS, the ideological parent of ruling BJP.

“One can understand if along with the physical meeting a few of those who find it difficult to travel due to special circumstances could be provided online facility also. But to deny the serious exercise through physical meetings smells of willful anti-labour stance on the part of the government," the unions claimed in their statement.

The 10 unions who had rejected to meet include All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC).

