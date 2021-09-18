10 central trade unions to support strike called by govt flagship scheme workers

“But they are not provided with any safety equipments, even masks or sanitizers. They are not entitled to any risk allowance or compensation. The ₹50 lakh insurance coverage which the government declared with much fanfare did not reach most of the families of the scores of these frontline workers who lost their lives. The payment of the meager remuneration which is far below minimum wages ( ₹1,000 per month for 10 months in case of mid-day meal workers) is also pending since last 3-7 months in many states," the unions claimed.

