‘10 children died waiting for treatment’: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya2 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2023, 01:53 PM IST
BJP MP Varun Gandhi urged Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to act immediately by clearing these payments.
BJP MP Varun Gandhi urged Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to act immediately by clearing these payments.
BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, claiming that no patient has so far benefitted from a health ministry scheme which assures an assistance of ₹50 lakh to people with rare diseases.