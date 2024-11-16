At least 10 children died after a massive fire broke out at hospital In Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi.

At least 10 children were killed after a massive fire broke out in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of the hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A fire which broke out at Maharani Laxmibai Medical College and hospital prompted the evacuation of the patients.

“Prima facie, 10 children have died in a fire at Jhansi hospital," reported PTI quoting a District Magistrate (DM) Avinash Kumar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reports said that at least 40 children have been rescued.

“The fire broke out at 10:30 pm (on Friday) following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot," said a police official.

Though the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, officials said that the fire likely broke out due to a short circuit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The officials from the fire brigade team and senior officers are at the spot and a rescue operation is underway.

“We have formed a committee to probe the cause of the fire," NDTV quoted Kumar as saying.

Visuals from the medical college showed panic-struck patients and their caretakers, even as a large number of police personnel aided rescue and relief measures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the fire incident and expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased children.

"The death of children in an accident that occurred in the NICU of the medical college located in Jhansi district is extremely sad and heartbreaking. The district administration and concerned officials have been instructed to speed up the relief and rescue operations," said Yogi Adityanath in a post on X.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, also the state's health minister, said that he has instructed the district administration and the concerned officials to conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing.