10 countries for Indian tourists that offer visa on arrival

As the world is freeing itself from the shackles of restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, more and more tourists are making vacation plans. The tourism industry which went through a lull, during the pandemic is displaying strong signs of revival. When it comes to vacations, international trips have their excitement but are usually entangled in long visa processes. Let's take a look at 10 beautiful countries which you can visit without going through that never-ending visa process.

