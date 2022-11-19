10 countries for Indian tourists that offer visa on arrival

As the world is freeing itself from the shackles of restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, more and more tourists are making vacation plans. The tourism industry which went through a lull, during the pandemic is displaying strong signs of revival. When it comes to vacations, international trips have their excitement but are usually entangled in long visa processes. Let's take a look at 10 beautiful countries which you can visit without going through that never-ending visa process.
10 beautiful countries that offer visa on arrival:
1. Bhutan: India's friendly neighbor is a beautiful hill station, where tourists can enjoy the scenic beauty of nature. Ancient monasteries, mountain treks, and people from different cultures are enough to make one's trip memorable.
2. Maldives: While planning an international vacation, Maldives surely pops up on everyone's mind. This beautiful island country offers everything a perfect vacation requires.
3. Laos: This Asian country is very underrated in the market of tourism. But, if you are an adventure freak who loves to observe and enjoy the diversity of cultures, Laos is the country you must be looking towards.
4. Iran: The current political situation of the country, doesn't make it an attractive tourist destination, but keeping things constant Iran is a dream destination for people who love architectural beauty.
5. Jordon: The ancientness of Jordon makes it one of the favorite places for history lovers. The food and attire of this nation are also something that pulls a lot of tourists here.
6. Tanzania: For lovers of nature and wildlife, this African country is the place to spend time. The exotic flora and fauna of this country will provide you with the required freshness.
7. Thailand: Again, like the Maldives, everyone thinks about Thailand as one possible destination while planning international trips. The country is not just about its glamourous nightlife, it has a lot of marvelous natural destinations.
8. Zimbabwe: Yeah, apart from beating Pakistan in World Cup, this country offers a lot more pleasures for Indians. Zimbabwe has some of the most dramatic landscapes in the world.
9. Trinidad and Tobago: The beauty of these two islands from the Caribbean nation are built with nature, cultural diversity, nightlife, etc.
10. Bolivia: This South Asian nation has the most diverse landscape possible. One can visit Andes Mountains, the Atacama Desert, and the Amazon basin rainforest, everything in one place.
