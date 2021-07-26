This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
10 CPSEs report profit in 2020-21: Heavy industries minister
1 min read.07:10 PM ISTPTI
Under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, fifteen CPSEs are operational and 28 others are under various stages of closure/liquidation/National Company Law Tribunal etc, the Heavy industries minister informed the Rajya Sabha
NEW DELHI :
As many as 10 central public sector enterprises have reported profits in FY2020-21 as per unaudited results, Heavy Industries Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar said on Monday.
He said that COVID-19 pandemic has affected the results of CPSEs.
"Under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, fifteen CPSEs are operational and twenty-eight others are under various stages of closure/liquidation/National Company Law Tribunal etc," he informed the Rajya Sabha.
The minister said that two CPSEs have turned profitable and four non-profitable after 2014.
In a separate reply, he said the production of enterprises under the administrative control of the ministry has been affected due to the pandemic, disruption in domestic/global supply chains, frequent disruptions in operations of factories and localized containment measures.
