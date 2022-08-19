10 cr rural households now have access to piped clean water facility: Modi

“There were about 16 crore rural households in the country, who had to depend on outside sources for water. We could not have left such a large population of the village fighting for this basic need. That’s why 3 years ago I had announced from the Red Fort that every house would get piped water. 3 lakh 60 thousand crore rupees are being spent on this campaign. Despite the interruptions caused by the biggest epidemic of 100 years, the pace of this campaign did not slow down. The result of this continuous effort is that in just 3 years, the country has done more than double the work done in 7 decades. This is an example of the same human-centred development, which I talked about this time from the Red Fort," said Modi.