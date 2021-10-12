Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
10 cr women provided toilets, 4 cr houses got electricity in last 7 years: Shah

10 cr women provided toilets, 4 cr houses got electricity in last 7 years: Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah 
02:55 PM IST

Shah said that the government led by the Prime Minister has ensured the protection of human rights of the 60 crore underprivileged population.

Highlighting the efforts of the government towards the welfare of the underprivileged people, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that in the last seven years of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government at the Centre 10 crore women have been provided toilets and four crore houses now have access to electricity.

Addressing the 28th National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Foundation Day programme, Shah said, "In the last seven years, about 60 crore underprivileged people have been taken care of through government schemes, they felt assured that there's somebody for them. 10 crore women have been provided with toilets, about four crore houses provided access to electricity."

The Union Minister further said that two crore people have been provided with houses.

Shah said that the government led by the Prime Minister has ensured the protection of human rights of the 60 crore underprivileged population.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also presided over the event. Justice Arun Kumar Mishra (Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission of India) also attended the programme.

As per a release from the Prime Minister's office, NHRC was set up under the Protection of Human Rights Act 1993 on October 12, 1993, for the promotion and protection of human rights.

The Commission takes cognizance of any form of human rights violations, conducts enquiries and in cases of violation of human rights, recommends to the public authorities for payment of compensation to the victims, other remedial and legal measures against the erring public servants. 

The Commission takes cognizance of any form of human rights violations, conducts enquiries and in cases of violation of human rights, recommends to the public authorities for payment of compensation to the victims, other remedial and legal measures against the erring public servants. 

