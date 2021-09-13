2 min read.Updated: 13 Sep 2021, 06:45 PM ISTLivemint
At this rate, India will be able to vaccinate nearly 43% of its population against Covid by December
India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday congratulated India for crossing the milestone of administering 75 crore anti-Covid doses since the inoculation drive began in January.
“WHO congratulated India for scaling up Covid-19 vaccination at an unprecedented pace. While it took 85 days to administer first 100 million doses, India reached 750 million doses from 650 million in just 13 days," said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, WHO's regional director.
This comes in the backdrop of all adult people in six states and union territories -- Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Ladakh and Lakshadweep -- having received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Sharing the news on Twitter, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote: said the country's vaccination drive continues to create new dimensions under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with his mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas (together with everybody, with everybody's efforts".