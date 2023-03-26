10 cyclones in 12 years, 16 submerged villages- Odisha's coastline is eroding faster than ever2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 10:46 PM IST
The depleting coastline of Odisha is an example of the monstrous impact causing ecological imbalance in the state replete with minerals.
The state of Odisha has been battered with several cyclones, rising sea level leading to submergence of villages and other natural disasters which also originated from climate change.
