10-day complete lockdown in Bhopal from tomorrow

In the wake of the spike in coronavirus cases, a 10-day complete lockdown will be imposed in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal effective tomorrow ( 24 July). The movement of people will be restricted in Bhopal during the 10-day lockdown till 2 August. People will need e-passes for movement. "A decision has been taken to implement 10 days lockdown in Bhopal from the night of July 24 to August 2. This decision has been taken in view of the situation of the coronavirus infection in the Madhya Pradesh capital," Mishra tweeted.

What all will be allowed in Bhopal during the 10-day lockdown in Bhopal:

1) Only essential services be allowed to function during the 10-day total lockdown.

2) Only medicines, milk, vegetables and government ration shops will remain open.

3) Like the earlier lockdown for commuters, only e-pass will be allowed,

Meanwhile, some areas of Bhopal are under lockdown from Tuesday midnight to July 24, district officials said. The lockdown will be applicable in several localities in Old Bhopal under Kotwali, Mangalwara and Hanumanganj police station areas, some areas of Bagsewania area under Kolar sub- division, and some areas of Kamla Nagar police station. The district administration also announced a ban on weekly market in the villages under Berasia sub-division.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh has a total of 24,095 COVID-19 cases.

