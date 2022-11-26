10 December last date for FY24 budget suggestions from public

NEW DELHI :Citizens can send in their suggestions for the union budget for FY24 by 10 December, finance ministry said in an announcement seeking public participation in the annual exercise.
The ministry said in the announcement posted on ‘mygov.in’ website that suggestions are being invited from citizens to foster the spirit of public participation and to make the budget-making process participative and inclusive.
“The ministry looks forward to your ideas and suggestions for the Union Budget 2023-2024. Please share your ideas and suggestions that can help transform India into a global economic powerhouse with inclusive growth," the ministry said, adding that it is looking forward to valuable suggestions from the public.
“As you know, in the past, many suggestions shared here have been incorporated into the annual Budget. Participate in good governance. And help your country soar even higher," the ministry said, adding that the last date was 10 December. Already, the portal has received about 390 suggestions from the public, which range from requests to lower taxes on middle class, proposals on the education sector and for a jobs scheme for the urban unemployed.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the union budget on 1 February. A day before, the economic survey 2022-23 would be tabled in Parliament. The union budget for FY24 would be presented at a time the country is coming out of the grip of the coronavirus pandemic and looks at consolidating the growth recovery.
