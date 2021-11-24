A whooping 10% discount will be given on purchase of liqour to those who have taken both doses of vaccines against Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district. The excise department in the district rolled out an order on Tuesday in a bid to boost vaccination drive in the region.

The discount will be provided to people at liquor shops in Sitamau Phatak, Bhuniakhedi and Old Bus Stand on the production of proof of both doses of COVID-19 vaccination, Mandsaur's district excise officer Anil Sachan said on Tuesday.

Sachan said, This move is to attract and encourage liquor consumers towards vaccination.

"Consumers who bring certificates of both doses of Covid vaccination will be given 10 per cent discount on the purchase of liquor. Also, special care will be taken to ensure that there is no misuse in the said work," he said.

Meanwhile, authorities at Madhya Pradesh' Khandwa district has tightened the rules to buy liquor from stores. The district excise department earlier this month said consumer will not be allowed to buy alcohol if they are not vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“No vaccination proof is required...just verbal assurance of being fully vaccinated is enough..those who drink don’t lie..." ANI quoted Khandwa district excise office RP Kirar as saying.

“According to the instructions given in the meeting called by the district administration Khandwa, at present every citizen has to be vaccinated under the mega vaccination campaign being run for the prevention of coronavirus infection in the district. For this it is directed that the sale of liquor from all the 55 country and 19 foreign liquor shops operating in the district should be done only to those persons/consumers who have got both the doses of the vaccine," the order read.

Last week, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appealed to the people of the state to receive both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and said "vaccine is safe and beneficial for both pregnant women and new mothers."

In a milestone achievement, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 117 crore, informed the Central Government on Tuesday.

