10 firms show interest in railways' 'roll on-roll off' service on WDFC

"Customers will be assured of a faster and assured transit time of 10 hours vis-a-vis 24 hours through road, a saving of around 14 hours. There will be a reduced expenditure on maintenance due to less wear and tear of trucks. Driver efficiency will be enhanced as well as assured safe cargo transit. Currently, the target market share offered is 45 trucks per trip, which is a fraction of the 2,500-3,000 trucks plying on this route daily," the statement said.