Ten foreign devotees who were visiting an ashram in Vrindavan have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to officials. Three of the these foreigners have already returned to their countries without informing authorities in India, they added

City's coronavirus control room in-charge Bhudev Prasad Singh said on Wednesday the number of foreign nationals infected with Covidf-19 in Vrindavan has gone up to 10 now.

Meanwhile, three foreigners out of these 10 appear to have gone home on Sunday itself, said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rachna Gupta. They did not inform the health department or administrative officials, defying Covid guidelines.

She said that the police have been informed about the three foreign nationals.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.