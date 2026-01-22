10 Indian Army soldiers killed after vehicle plunges into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, L-G Manoj Sinha condoles

At least 10 Indian Army personnel were killed and several others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

The accident took place at Khanni Top on the Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road.

Officials said the bulletproof Army vehicle, carrying a total of 17 personnel, was heading towards a high altitude post when its driver lost control, and the vehicle plunged into a 200-foot-deep gorge.

A joint rescue operation by the army and police was immediately launched, and four of the soldiers were found dead, the officials said.

They said nine other soldiers were rescued in an injured condition, and three of them, who have suffered critical injuries, were airlifted to Udhampur military hospital for specialised treatment.

LG Sinha Condoles Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha said he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives.

“Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of 10 of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate road accident in Doda. We will always remember the outstanding service and supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers. My deepest condolences to the grieving families,” Sinha said in a post on X.

Sinha said that the entire nation stands united with the bereaved families in solidarity and support. “10 Injured soldiers have been airlifted to the hospital. Directed the Senior officials to ensure the best possible treatment. Praying for their speedy recovery,” he said.

Jitendra Singh condoles too Union Minister and local Parliamentarian Jitendra Singh, while condoling the deaths, said he had spoken with the Deputy Commissioner of Doda after the accident.

“Deeply shocked to learn about the tragic accident of an Army vehicle on Bhaderwah - Chamba road, in which 10 Jawans lost their life, and another 10 were seriously injured, who have been shifted to Command Hospital Udhampur,” Singh said in a post on X.

Singh is the Lok Sabha MP from the Udhampur seat. Doda falls under the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency.