10 killed in lightning in Bihar, four children drown in rainwater pond in UP

  • Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced ex-gratia of 4 lakh to the next of kin of each died due to lightning.

Livemint
Updated7 Jul 2024, 10:36 PM IST
People crossing waterlogged road at Khetan Market in Patna on July 7.
People crossing waterlogged road at Khetan Market in Patna on July 7.(Hindustan Times)

Ten people died in Bihar due to lightning in the last 24 hours, and four children drowned in rainwater pond in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Sunday.

The deaths in Bihar occurred in various districts of the state amid rain and thunderstorms over the past few weeks.

Two deaths due to lightning were reported from Nalanda district, while Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Saharsa, Rohtas, Saran, Jamui, Bhojpur and Gopalganj account for one fatality each, reported PTI quoting a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Also Read | Assam flood situation still critical, Bihar rivers close to danger mark

4 lakh ex-gratia

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced ex gratia of 4 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased.

'Take precautions'

The Chief Minister also urged the people to take precautions during inclement weather as about 40 people have been killed due to lightning in the last couple of weeks.

Also Read | Monsoon tracker: IMD issues red alert for ’extremely heavy’ rains in Uttarakhand

4 kids drown in Agra pond

Meanwhile, in another incident in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, four children drowned in a pond created by rainwater accumulation on land near the Yamuna Expressway.

The children drowned while taking a bath. Five others who attempted to save them had to be rescued by police and locals.

"This morning, the family went to the rainwater pond and drowned. We received information that a family of nine had drowned, and four children were confirmed dead. Five people were successfully rescued alive by the rescue team," ANI reported quoting Agra ACP Sukanya Sharma.

A local told a news agency that all nine family members started drowning while playing. "We were able to safely rescue four children and one woman," Nitin Upadhyay."

PTI reported that the families (of the deceased kids) are from Auraiya and Kanpur but have been living here for some time.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:7 Jul 2024, 10:36 PM IST
HomeNewsIndia10 killed in lightning in Bihar, four children drown in rainwater pond in UP

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,020.00-73.00
    Chennai
    74,819.0072.00
    Delhi
    74,529.00-435.00
    Kolkata
    74,819.00-218.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.92/L0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue