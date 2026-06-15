₹10 lakh crore investment target, startup sops, mega projects: Inside Gujarat's new Industrial Policy 2026

Gandhinagar, Gujarat: In what is being seen as a step towards accelerating Gujarat’s journey to becoming a $3.5 trillion economy by 2047, the Government of Gujarat on Monday unveiled the Viksit Gujarat Industrial Policy 2026.

The policy is being billed as a future-focused and transformational industrial framework designed to position the state as a global powerhouse for advanced manufacturing, innovation and sustainable growth.

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Also Read | Gujarat eyes ₹10 lakh crore investment in five years in new industrial policy

Officials aid that policy outlines Gujarat’s ambition to lead India’s next phase of industrial transformation by enabling globally competitive industries, fostering high-value investments, and creating quality employment opportunities at scale.

Driven by the aim of Viksit Gujarat se Viksit Bharat@2047, the Viksit Gujarat Industrial Policy 2026 consists of a number of initiatives and industry-friendly incentives that are set to accelerate development and growth in the state, a government statement said.

Also Read | Gujarat eyes ₹10 lakh crore investment in five years in new industrial policy

Officials told LiveMint on the sidelines of policy launch that the policy eyes attracting ₹10 Lakh crore worth of investments to Gujarat in the next five years.

Support for Startups -Sustenance Allowance: ₹25,000 per month for a year and ₹30,000 per month for start ups with a woman co-founder.

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-Seed Support: Up to ₹30 lakh & ₹40 lakh for high-impact startups.

-Additional ₹10 lakh for high-tech, fintech, disruptive or green startups.

-Interest Subsidy: Additional 1% on term loans

Promoting Women Entrepreneurship Rental assistance to Women Entrepreneurs: 75% of rent paid up to ₹3 Lakhs p.a for 5 years

Enhanced assistance to women -led startups:*Sustenance allowance of ₹30,000/Month for startups with women co-founder for 1-2 years.

Positioning Gujarat as Global R&D Hub CAPEX Support: Building, machinery, equipment: 50 per cent Capital Subsidy (building cost capped at 20% of total investment) in 5 years up to ₹50 cr. p.a.

Land: Reimbursement of 25 per cent of allotment price (GIDC/Dholera/Govt. Land) or 25% of Jantri Rate in case of private land.

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₹10,000 per person per month for 3 years 75% of cost up to ₹15 Lakhs per patent per Centre for total of 25 patents over a period of 10 years

Payroll Subsidy: ₹10,000 per person per month for 3 years 75% of cost up to ₹15 Lakhs per patent per Centre for total of 25 patents over a period of 10 years

Industrial Infrastructure for Competitive Growth Prioritise the development of robust, future-ready industrial infrastructure with a strong focus on productivity, worker welfare and sustainability. Enhanced Incentives for development of priority projects, development of private industrial parks as well as development of Green Industrial Parks/Estates.

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Incentive Details: 80% of the eligible project cost up to ₹40 Cr.

Other Activities & Upgradation works: 60% of the eligible project cost up to ₹40 Crore.

Development of private industrial park: 25% up to INR 50 Cr (50% up to ₹50 Cr for Vanbandhu Taluka).

Large and Mega Investments The policy formally introduces an ‘ultra-mega’ industry category for projects with a minimum investment of ₹10,000 crore and the ability to employ at least 3,000 people.

The policy introduces enhanced flexibility by allowing large and mega units to choose an optimal mix of capital subsidy, interest subsidy and power tariff assistance in line with their project structures and financial viability.

The policy introduces enhanced flexibility by allowing large and mega units to choose an optimal mix of capital subsidy, interest subsidy and power tariff assistance in line with their project structures and financial viability.

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Large units in thrust sectors will have the option to choose a combination of capital subsidy, interest subsidy and power tariff, subject to maximum incentive ceiling of 25% of eFCI and 35% of eFCI for Category B and Category A Talukas respectively.

Nudging MSMEs to Go Global Revised definition of MSMEs as per the recent amendments by the Government of India.

MSMEs will have the option to choose a combination of capital subsidy, interest subsidy and power tariff, subject to a maximum incentive ceiling of 35% of eFCI and 45% of eFCI for Category B and Category A Talukas respectively.

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.