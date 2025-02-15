As many as 10 Maha Kumbh devotees were killed in a tragic accident as their car collided with a bus near Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The devotees were reportedly from Chhattisgarh.

The accident occurred on the Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway around midnight on Friday night, news agency ANI reported citing DCP Yamunanagar, Vivek Chandra Yadav.

Yadav said the bodies were taken to Swaroop Rani Medical Hospital for post-mortem.

“Further process is still going on,” he said.