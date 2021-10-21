10 milestones in India's journey to 100 crore covid-19 vaccinations

100 crore covid-19 vaccinations: A total of 1 billion vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the Cowin portal at 9:47 am today

India's Covid-19 vaccination drive today achieved another milestone when the cumulative vaccination coverage crossed the 100 crore mark. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the Cowin portal at 9:47 am today. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the citizens of India on crossing the milestone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury," PM Modi tweeted.

"Congratulations India! This is the result of the able leadership of visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi. #VaccineCentury," Mandaviya tweeted in Hindi.

"Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will launch a song and audio-visual film to celebrate India's milestone of 100 crore #COVID19 vaccinations," the office of the minister tweeted today.

Let's take a look at India's journey to 100 crore covid vaccine doses and the many milestones along the way:

1) The feat was achieved in over 10 months of the starting of India's COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16.

2) To inoculate the country's huge population of some 300 million people, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave the green light to Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine--Covishield (manufactured under licence by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (India's indigenous vaccine developed locally by Bharat Biotech), on January 3.

3) In phase 1 of the vaccination drive which was launched on January 16, all health care and frontline workers were eligible to take jabs.

4) On March 1, the next phase of the inoculation programme started, making the population over 60 years, and those above 45-years of age with co-morbidities eligible for vaccination. The programme was extended to all above 45 years of age on April 1.

5) On April 13, the DCGI also approved the use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine (manufactured under license by Dr Reddy's Laboratories).

6) The national immunisation programme against the COVID-19 vaccine was expanded for the entire adult population, that is everyone above the age of 18 on May 1.

7) World’s first DNA-based Covid vaccine by the Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila was approved on August 20. It is a three-shot vaccine and the population base above 12 years of age can be inoculated with it. It is expected to hit the markets soon.

8) On October 12, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the drug regulator also recommended granting an emergency use authorization to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children aged between 2-18 years as well.

9) On September 17, the country, for the first time, crossed the ‘two crore doses a day’ mark. Over 2.15 crore jabs were given that day.

10) Also, to connect remote areas of the country, the health ministry started drone delivery of Covid vaccines on October 4.

