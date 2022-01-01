This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / News / India / 10 ministers, 20 MLAs in Maharashtra infected with Covid-19
10 ministers, 20 MLAs in Maharashtra infected with Covid-19
2 min read.01:55 PM ISTANI
As many as 10 ministers of the Maharashtra government and 20 MLAs have been infected with Covid-19, said state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday despite the shortened Assembly Winter Session
He appealed to the people to follow the Covid restrictions to curb the spread of the infection
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As many as 10 ministers of the Maharashtra government and 20 MLAs have been infected with Covid-19, said state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday despite the shortened Assembly Winter Session.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As many as 10 ministers of the Maharashtra government and 20 MLAs have been infected with Covid-19, said state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday despite the shortened Assembly Winter Session.
He appealed to the people to follow the Covid restrictions to curb the spread of the infection.
Speaking to the reporters here after paying homage at the Vijay Stambh the memorial of Bhima Koregaon battle, Pawar said, "I want to appeal to the people that they need to understand that Covid is increasing rapidly in the state, as a result of which, we had to cut short our assembly session to 5 days only, and despite keeping so short winter session we have seen more than 20 MLAs and 10 Ministers of the government getting infected with Covid-19."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Speaking to the reporters here after paying homage at the Vijay Stambh the memorial of Bhima Koregaon battle, Pawar said, "I want to appeal to the people that they need to understand that Covid is increasing rapidly in the state, as a result of which, we had to cut short our assembly session to 5 days only, and despite keeping so short winter session we have seen more than 20 MLAs and 10 Ministers of the government getting infected with Covid-19."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
When asked about lockdowns, Ajit Pawar informed that as far as lockdown or restrictions are concerned, a meeting was already held with the task force at the Chief Ministerial level.
When asked about lockdowns, Ajit Pawar informed that as far as lockdown or restrictions are concerned, a meeting was already held with the task force at the Chief Ministerial level.
"To take a decision about lockdown we have to see at what rate infections are increasing on the daily basis. If the number of patients starts increasing rapidly then unwillingly time would come for the government to take further strict decisions on restrictions to curb the spread but I wish that such a situation doesn't arrive," he said.
"To take a decision about lockdown we have to see at what rate infections are increasing on the daily basis. If the number of patients starts increasing rapidly then unwillingly time would come for the government to take further strict decisions on restrictions to curb the spread but I wish that such a situation doesn't arrive," he said.
The Deputy Chief Minister further added that everyone has to follow rules and guidelines stated by the state government and administration irrespective of the kind of events and programs.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Deputy Chief Minister further added that everyone has to follow rules and guidelines stated by the state government and administration irrespective of the kind of events and programs.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Crowding has to be minimized. This new Variant of covid is infecting people rapidly and at a faster pace," he said.
"Crowding has to be minimized. This new Variant of covid is infecting people rapidly and at a faster pace," he said.
Warning of the adverse effect of Omicron Variant of COVID-19, Pawar Said, "In past, we all had paid a big price in the second wave where we lost some of the very close friends and relatives. For the government, every life matters. Our effort is to save each and every one.
Warning of the adverse effect of Omicron Variant of COVID-19, Pawar Said, "In past, we all had paid a big price in the second wave where we lost some of the very close friends and relatives. For the government, every life matters. Our effort is to save each and every one.