10 ministers, 20 MLAs in Maharashtra infected with Covid-19

Speaking to the reporters here after paying homage at the Vijay Stambh the memorial of Bhima Koregaon battle, Pawar said, "I want to appeal to the people that they need to understand that Covid is increasing rapidly in the state, as a result of which, we had to cut short our assembly session to 5 days only, and despite keeping so short winter session we have seen more than 20 MLAs and 10 Ministers of the government getting infected with Covid-19."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}