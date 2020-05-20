10 mn have been treated under govt’s free health programme

NEW DELHI : Ten million people have availed free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) since its launch in September 2018, the government said on Wednesday. It said 2,132 people are undergoing treatment for covid-19 under the scheme.

Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Rajasthan emerged as the top performing states providing the highest number of treatment under the scheme. Orthopaedics, cardiology, cardio-thoracic and vascular surgery, radiation oncology and urology are the most sought specialities.

Treatment packages such as single stent (medicated, inclusive of diagnostic angiogram), hip fracture internal fixation and rehabilitation, coronary artery bypass grafting, double stent (medicated, inclusive of diagnostic angiogram) and knee replacements were the top tertiary procedures.

“Reached a milestone of treating 10 million patients from the country’s poorest households since its launch less than two years ago. These treatments worth ₹13,412 crore have been provided through a growing network of 21,565 public and private empanelled hospitals," health minister Harsh Vardhan said.

With the country reeling under covid-19, National Health Authority (NHA), the implementing agency of the scheme, also chipped in. It made calls to disseminate precaution advisory to beneficiaries of AB-PMJAY who are at higher risk of contracting covid-19 such as those above 60 years of age and have recently received treatment under AB-PMJAY or those having comorbidities.

The government said this data will also be used in identifying potential virus cases and ensure optimal utilization of testing facilities and resources.

NHA said it made over 30 million calls to regularly keep in touch with these patients through telephone to ensure they were well and did not have covid-19-like symptoms, while also advising them how to deal with the pandemic.

Share Via