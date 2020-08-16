10 more COVID-19 deaths in Haryana, 743 fresh cases

HARYANA : Ten more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Haryana on Sunday while 743 fresh cases took the tally of total infections in the state to 47,153, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

While two deaths each were reported from Faridabad, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra districts, one death each was from Hisar, Karnal, Panipat and Rohtak districts.

While two deaths each were reported from Faridabad, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra districts, one death each was from Hisar, Karnal, Panipat and Rohtak districts.

With this, the total fatalities in the state mounted to 538.

Among the districts which reported fresh cases include Faridabad (117), Gurugram (78), Kurukshetra (72), Panipat (70), Ambala (68), Rohtak (65), Karnal (57), Panchkula (42) and Sirsa (27), as per the bulletin.

The number of active cases in the state currently are 7,014 while 39,601 people have been discharged after recovery.

As of Sunday, the state's recovery rate was 83.98% while the rate of doubling of infections was 31 days.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

