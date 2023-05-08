10 most in-demand job skills now, per World Economic Forum

10 most in-demand job skills now, per World Economic Forum3 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 06:00 PM IST
According to Future of Jobs report by WEF, surveyed companies have shown cognitive skills to be growing in importance most quickly, reflecting the increasing importance of complex problem-solving in the workplace.
The World Economic Forum (WEF) has recently released the ‘Future of Jobs Report 2023’. The report primarily states that around a quarter of jobs are set to change by 2027. The survey is based on input from some 800 companies employing more than 11 million workers and uses a dataset of 673 million jobs.
