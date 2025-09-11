10 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband

Chhattisgarh: At least 10 naxals, including CC member Manoj alias Modem Balkrishna were gunned down in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district on Thursday, a police official said.

The gunfight erupted in the forest under Mainpur police station limits when security personnel were out on an anti-Naxalite operation, Raipur Range Inspector General of Police Amresh Mishra told PTI.

"Personnel belonging to Special Task Force (STF), CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action - an elite unit of CRPF) and other state police units are involved in the operation. Intermittent exchange of fire is still underway. As per the inputs received from the ground, at least eight Naxalites have been gunned down," the IGP said.