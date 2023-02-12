‘10 new airports being built in Uttar Pradesh': Jyotiraditya Scindia
PM Modi also announced that UP will be soon known for five international airports. He said that now the state is known for, law and order, and stability.
Uttar Pradesh will soon have the maximum number of domestic flight services in India, said Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia while addressing a session on ‘Civil Aviation in Uttar Pradesh: The Emerging Opportunities’, which took place on the second day of UP Global Investors Summit 2023 here.
