Uttar Pradesh will soon have the maximum number of domestic flight services in India, said Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia while addressing a session on ‘Civil Aviation in Uttar Pradesh: The Emerging Opportunities’, which took place on the second day of UP Global Investors Summit 2023 here.

He also appreciated the double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath have rejuvenated the country and the state. Earlier, UP only had two airports, but now it has 9 operational airports.

Scindia said the land of Ayodhya, Kashi (Varanasi), and Mathura has always shown a new path to the country, according to the news agency ANI.

The minister further described Uttar Pradesh as a ‘favorable destination’ for investment and said that the state has made great strides in every field.

“Ten new airports are being built in the state and the land survey work has started for two more. Uttar Pradesh is going to have 21 airports in the coming days," Scindia added.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi also announced that UP will be soon known for five international airports. He said that now the state is known for, law and order, and stability.

He said that along with infrastructure, Uttar Pradesh has changed it approach and it is driving growth for ‘New India.’

“Along with infrastructure, UP has changed its 'Soch and Approach' for ease of doing business. It is driving the growth of New India. From electricity to connectivity, there has been improvement in every field. The state is witnessing holistic development," said PM Modi at the UP Global Investment Summit 2023.

He said that health, educations, and other sectors are opportunities for investors and the country is carrying out reforms out of conviction.

"Health, education, green growth, and social infrastructure are great opportunities for investors in India. Today, India is carrying out reforms not out of compulsion, but out of conviction," said PM Modi at Summit in Lucknow.

“Soon, UP will be known for 5 international airports," he added.

In this summit, Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday announced ₹75,000 crore investment over the next four years in Uttar Pradesh.

(With ANI inputs)