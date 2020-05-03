BIHAR : 10 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 3 in Bihar, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Bihar to 481. Among the total people infected as on date, 107 have recovered and 4 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 113 of the total 481 cases reported in the state. Siwan had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 29 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

14 districts in Bihar have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Bihar's 481 cases put it at number 15 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 12296, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

