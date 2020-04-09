10 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 09 in Punjab, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Punjab to 101. Among the total people infected as on date, 4 have recovered and 8 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 57 of the total 101 cases reported in the state. SBS Nagar had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 19 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

Punjab's 101 cases put it at number 15 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1135, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

