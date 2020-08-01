Home >News >India >10 new women colleges to be opened in Haryana: CM Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (ANI)
10 new women colleges to be opened in Haryana: CM Khattar

1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2020, 09:32 PM IST PTI

  • Khattar will lay the foundation stone of the 10 colleges through video conferencing on Raksha Bandhan
  • These colleges will be started from the makeshift building of the government senior secondary schools from the upcoming academic session and admissions will also be done

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved opening of 10 new women colleges in Haryana, an official said on Saturday.

Khattar will lay the foundation stone of the 10 colleges through video conferencing on Raksha Bandhan on Monday, the spokesperson said.

The colleges are at Morni in Panchkula district, Isharwal in Bhiwani, Goriwala in Sirsa, Firozepur Jhirka in Nuh, Chhatar in Jind, Ladana Chaku in Kaithal, Pratap Nagar in Yamunanagar, Agroha in Hisar and Bhainswal Kalan and Baroda in Sonipat.

These colleges will be started from the makeshift building of the government senior secondary schools from the upcoming academic session and admissions will also be done, the official said.

Education Minister Kanwar Pal said it was the top priority of the government to encourage higher education in the state.

After mapping all the colleges of the state, it was decided that at least one government college will be opened within a radius of 20 km, he said.

The number of colleges in the state will increase to 350 with the 10 new women colleges, the minister said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

